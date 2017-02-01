   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
Group appeals plan for apartments on Red Robin restaurant's old perch
Image by b9 Architecture
On the day after Christmas — Boxing Day — the developers who want to put apartments on the former Red Robin site at 3272 Fuhrman Ave. E. received a present of sorts.

$550M Sea-Tac project starts Friday

By JOURNAL STAFF

The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are breaking ground Friday on the $549.9 million North Satellite modernization at Sea-Tac Airport.

Office market here still going strong, says Kidder

By JOURNAL STAFF

There are 21 office projects now underway, and 17 of them are in Seattle. The Seattle market now has about 4.2 million square feet under construction.

Amazon picks Kentucky site for $1.5B cargo hub

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ADAM BEAM

The deal is expected to include a tax-incentive package worth up to $40 million for Amazon over the next 10 years.


Hummingbird egg in the way of $70M project in California

By KRISTIN J. BENDER

Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the nest and tree must stay put until the hummingbird baby is gone.


BCJ designs project in St. Louis to honor 1904 Olympic venue

By JOURNAL STAFF

Gary M. Sumers Recreation Center opened recently at Washington University in St. Louis.





Pierce County Readiness Center wins ICF award

By JOURNAL STAFF

Absher Construction Co. and WJA Design Collaborative led the design-build team for the $29 million project.


Learn how MOF restores aircraft

Historic Seattle will hold a tour Feb. 22 of the Museum of Flight's Restoration Center & Reserve Collection, a 23,000 square-foot facility in Everett.


Do you have renderings or photos of recent projects? Share them with DJC readers. Send high-resolution images and information to maude.scott@djc.com.


SeattleScape:
The new IKEA is home to Washington's largest solar project
Check out this video of the solar array!

Read more!



