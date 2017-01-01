   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
Martin Selig again revises tower plan at Olympic Sculpture Park
Image by Perkins + Will
Plans submitted to the city indicate 42-45 larger units instead of 100 smaller ones.

Caron to show design for 36-story Shilla Tower

By JOURNAL STAFF

Plans call for 331 units above 5,000 square feet ground-floor retail.

Minimum wage jumps to $11 Jan. 1

The new law also requires employers to provide paid sick leave starting Jan. 1, 2018.

REI distribution center wins LEED platinum

By JOURNAL STAFF

The building is outfitted with a 2.2-megawatt solar system and a non-evaporative cooling system.

New brewpub planned for Point Ruston

By JOURNAL STAFF

The Fish Brewing Pub & Eatery will be third location for the 23-year-old Olympia-based brewery.

Outer wall goes up for Denny Substation

By JOURNAL STAFF

When the $209.5 million substation is energized in mid-2018, it will be the largest in Seattle City Light's system.



Garbage trucks to protect Times Square

Sixty-five garbage collection and sand trucks are meant to stop would-be assailants from plowing trucks into the crowd of 1 million people.


Equus buys two more buildings at Quadrant Willows Corp. Center for $22.3M

By Brian Miller

One of the buildings is fully leased to Universal Avionics Systems.


Museum getting a massive geodesic dome with 61 glass eyes

By KELLY P. KISSEL

Fly’s Eye Dome was designed by the late Buckminster Fuller.


Company wins appeal in mill suit

The state Court of Appeals reversed a superior court decision that had absolved the state of responsibility for pollution caused by mill operators Pope & Talbot.


Lunch cruise on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne, even in winter

By ALBERT STUMM

In winter, fog often descends on the lake and its surroundings, draping the valley in a spooky but romantic atmosphere.


