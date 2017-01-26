   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
Hotel/apartment complex eyed for property at Aurora and Mercer
Rendering by Johnson Braund
The site shares the block with Four Points by Sheraton hotel on the west.

Will Seattle get a Trump hotel?

By JOURNAL STAFF

Donald Trump’s hotel-management company wants its namesake luxury hotels in 26 cities. The hotels currently are in eight cities.

Tacoma Art Museum to start $14M Benaroya Wing on Jack's birthday

By JOURNAL STAFF

Olson Kundig Architects and JTM Construction are leading the project team.

On the Block: After 94 years, the W.G. Clark family is ready to redevelop its prime spot in SLU

W.G. “Bill” Clark bought the site for $400 and moved a barn on it long ago.

PEOPLE & COMPANIES
Doug Beyerlein
Otak
Kim Fong
McGranahan Architects
Jinger Hendricks
McGranahan Architects
Jon Thorpe
PCS Structural Solutions



AvalonBay sells sites for $20.5M

By JOURNAL STAFF

Homebuilder Quadrant and Newcastle Retail Group LLC, which is associated with Goldsmith Land Investments and Eastside developer John Dulcich, were the buyers.


Contractors to pay Lynnwood $1.4M

City Parks Director Lynn Sordel says the HVAC system did not meet codes for public pools. The ventilation system was replaced in 2014.


Developer, architect on trial for fatal collapse

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Nineteen shoppers and workers were buried in rubble when a towering brick wall left unbraced during a demolition project crushed an adjacent Salvation Army thrift shop in June 2013.


Contractor sues Trump company over D.C. hotel

By MICHAEL BIESECKER

AES Electrical said its crews had to work overtime for 50 consecutive days to finish electrical and fire alarm work at the hotel before a campaign event.


Elon Musk tweets mystery tunnel

Musk says “Traffic is driving me nuts.”


WDFW confirms huge loss of fish at Cowlitz hatchery

By JORDAN NAILON

Theories to explain the losses include birds, disease, escape from rearing pens, and faulty counting equipment.



No cyborgs needed: MacDonald-Miller's smart glasses link field technicians with coaches back in the office

By LYNN PORTER

MacLens can make it easier to justify a repair because a building owner can actually see the work to be done.
Yakima armory to house homeless vets

The Housing Authority needs to conduct environmental assessments and secure funding for the $10 million project.


Owner of floating strip club gets probation for illegally dumping waste in Alaska harbor

By RACHEL D'ORO

Darren Byler has repeatedly said he was targeted because of disapproval over the business he ran on the converted crab boat.


