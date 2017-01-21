   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
City, WSDOT brief property owners on how and when the viaduct will go
Photo by Brian Miller
Beginning in early 2019, demolition will start on the Alaskan Way Viaduct, and it could come down in as little as nine months, according to WSDOT's Brian Nielsen.

GGLO, Barrientos design project for a site on Roy

By BRIAN MILLER

Seattle Opera has agreed to sell part of a Lower Queen Anne block to an LLC associated with Washington Holdings.

Jackpot for Vegas: the Raiders

By TIM DAHLBERG

Tourists will pay higher room taxes to fund $750 million of the cost of a new $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

In Alaska, minus 59 takes toll on cars, pipes, people

By DAN JOLING

Frozen tires flatten on the bottom, leading to a bumpy ride until they snap back into shape.


PEOPLE & COMPANIES
Heidi Buchberger
McGranahan Architects
Doug Beyerlein
Otak
Kim Fong
McGranahan Architects
Jon Thorpe
PCS Structural Solutions



Board votes to make Mama's a city landmark

By JOURNAL STAFF

Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board voted unanimously Wednesday to designate as a city landmark a building in Belltown that previously housed the popular Mama's Mexican Kitchen.

New Ikea store outfitted with 3,268 solar panels

By JOURNAL STAFF

Ikea calls it the largest solar rooftop array in the state.

After Hours: Jacob Lawrence series is at SAM

Jacob Lawrence's masterwork “The Migration Series” is at Seattle Art Museum through April 23, the first time in more than 20 years that all 60 pieces will be shown together on the West Coast.




By CALVIN WOODWARD

Quebec City will host more than 40 tall ships July 18-23, bringing festivities and fireworks to the historic walled city.

