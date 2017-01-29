   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
Apartments planned on Roosevelt
Image by Studio 19 Architects
Many new apartment buildings are being planned for the University District without any parking, but the project proposed for a site at 4218 Roosevelt Way N.E. is not one of them.

99-room hotel proposed for Ballard

By BRIAN MILLER

Ballard developer Jim Riggle previously announced he wanted to add a hotel to the site at 5301 Leary Ave. N.W. where his Olympic Athletic Club is today, but that project is on the back burner.

What is the EPA, and why is it in the hot seat?

By JOHN FLESHER and TAMMY WEBBER

The former head of President Donald Trump's transition team at the Environmental Protection Agency says he expects the new administration to seek significant budget and staff cuts for the department. Here's a look at the EPA.

City turns bank branch into new service center

By JOURNAL STAFF

A former KeyBank branch in the fourth-floor lobby of Seattle Municipal Tower at 700 Fifth Ave. has been remodeled to create a customer service center for the city.


Ikea to open new Renton store next month

By JOURNAL STAFF

The new store will have Ikea's updated design and layout, as well as a larger restaurant serving Swedish specialties.

Exploring Jordan's cultural heritage

By By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO

I squeezed through the narrow desert chasm just as the early-morning sun lit up the facade of the majestic Treasury building. The structure, originally a mausoleum, was carved from a red canyon some 2,000 years ago, when the city of Petra was a global trade center and its monuments a fusion of Arab and Greco-Roman cultures.




The new IKEA is home to Washington's largest solar project
