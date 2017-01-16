   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
Open house next week on how to improve the Pike-Pine corridor
Photo from Downtown Seattle Association
The city plans to start construction in 2019 on a project to make the Pike-Pine retail corridor more inviting to pedestrians between Pike Place Market and Capitol Hill.

California firm buys The Portico Group

By LYNN PORTER

Berkeley, California-based MIG has acquired The Portico Group, a Seattle design firm that has been in business since 1984. Terms of the deal were not released.

BioMed Realty pays $16M for SLU site

By BRIAN MILLER

King County records show the former American Linen Supply block, at 700 Dexter Ave. N., has sold for $16.2 million.

Court throws wrench in plans for big Washington oil terminal

By GENE JOHNSON

The Washington Supreme Court threw a major wrench Thursday in plans for a big oil terminal on the coast, saying the proposal must be reviewed under a 1989 state law designed to protect marine life following the Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska.


Bill Riss
Coldwell Banker
Dave Magee
Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
Suzi Davison
NK Architects
Matthew Denner
Miller Hayashi Architects



NYC opens $4.5B first phase of 2nd Avenue line

By JOURNAL STAFF

Phase one added 1.8 miles of track between East 63rd and 96th streets, three new stations and one upgraded station.

After Hours: ‘The 39 Steps' opens Jan. 19

When you mix Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel, and add a dash of Monty Python, what do you get? “The 39 Steps,” a funny whodunit that opens at Village Theatre in Issaquah Jan. 19 and in Everett March 3.



By BETH J. HARPAZ

This year the legendary travel guidebook writer Arthur Frommer celebrates 60 years since the publication of his 1957 book, “Europe on $5 a Day.”


Love you Sound Transit, but...
A few fixes would offer huge improvements to usability.

Read more!



