   Special Publications

Chinese firm wants to put 91 units on SLU site of the Row House Cafe
Image by Row House Cafe
The Chinese developer Plus Investments will present plans for an eight-story apartment project at 1170 Republican St. at an early design guidance meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Columbia to renovate Heathman in Kirkland

By JOURNAL STAFF

Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality said it has a new management and operating agreement with The Heathman Hotel in Kirkland, and plans to renovate rooms in the 10-year-old waterfront hotel this year.

NOAA plans to open areas in the Pacific to fish farms

By CALEB JONES

Farms in the Gulf and the Pacific would join a few aquaculture operations in U.S. federal waters, though there are smaller operations in state waters close to shore.

129 apartments planned in U District

By JOURNAL STAFF

The Seattle City Council may be considering an upzone for the University District, but there's plenty of new construction already planned or underway there.

2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid gets fresh look

By ANN M. JOB

For 2017, Lincoln continues to improve its midsize MKZ Hybrid sedan by adding a Jaguar-esque grille, easier-to-use audio and ventilation controls and an upgraded interior.

Look for signs that aging parents need help with finances

By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL

It's inevitable. As we age, our bodies and our brains change, and not always like fine wine. Cognitive skills decline as part of the normal aging process and in turn, so do some of our financial management skills.

SeattleScape:
100 Bikes for 100 Kids
CollinsWoerman teamed up with The Forgotten Children's Fund to bring holiday cheer to local children!

Read more!



