   Special Publications

|WDFW confirms huge loss of fish at Cowlitz hatchery
|Developer, architect on trial for fatal collapse
|Hotel/apartment complex eyed for property at Aurora and Mercer
|Contractor sues Trump company over D.C. hotel
|Contractors to pay Lynnwood $ 1.4M
|Bill would reduce aquatic reserve
|Elon Musk tweets mystery tunnel
|Will Seattle get a Trump hotel?
|Yakima armory to house homeless vets
|Tacoma Art Museum to start $ 14M Benaroya Wing on Jack's birthday
|AvalonBay sells sites for $ 20.5M
|On the Block: After 94 years, the W.G. Clark family is ready to redevelop its prime spot in SLU
|Owner of floating strip club gets probation for illegally dumping waste in Alaska harbor
|No cyborgs needed: MacDonald-Miller's smart glasses link field technicians with coaches back in the office
|Dow 20,000: What's it mean? What next?
|Virginia wants to test rolling delivery robots
|How small firms can avoid tax season panic
|Dow breaks through 20,000
|Sinkhole swallows yards near Philly
|Velmeir shows design for Madison Valley complex
|Heavy snow has crushed many buildings in the West
|For now, pre-HALA, Fana Group's 8th & Pine tower will be 50 stories
|Pittsburgh's tallest building for sale
|Sewage overflows at Portland manhole
|Courts deny appeal over Everett flights
|Washington eyes school bus seat belts
|Bill would raise I-90 speed limit to 75
|U of Michigan's special toilet will make fertilizer
|Ballard Blocks is adding a grocery
|Woodinville offices sold for $ 10.75M
|Ascendent clears Northgate site for apartments
|SMPS program on recessions
|Redmond centers due for upgrades
|WSU students eye projects that float
|Join arts panel in Redmond
|AIA index shows demand rising
|Duvall's Stewart Barn is landmark
|S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs
|Diversity in tech: Lots of talk, little action
|$ 1B needed to fix leaky roofs in NYC public housing
|$ 6M renovation coming to Kalama marina
|N.J. pipeline plan is ‘symbol of the national battle between clean energy and renewable resources'
|Trump freezes new EPA contracts and grants
|S&P: Energy downturn puts 6 states in recession
|Computer history event is Feb. 15
|LaSalle sells U District Hotel Deca for $ 44.6M
|Pay the IRS late? That's the plan for some firms
|As U.S. sales dip, McDonald's accelerates its comeback effort
|Energy leads stocks lower
|Homeowners reject feds' help with storm barrier
|Making the U.S. economy greater will be tough
|California firm pays $ 14M for Bremerton apartments
|Pioneer Square board to vote on turning J&M into 25-room hotel
|Firm wants to start pot-friendly RV park
|Tenn. hwy closed after sinkhole opens
|Landmark Idaho bar crushed by snow
|London issues air quality alert
|‘Flying people' art returns to Eugene
|Snow collapses Alaska sports dome
|Analysis: Leaving TPP will test Trump's deal making
|Winter named engineer of the year
|Yakima mill rehab gets help from state
|State buys land to connect natural area
|NY governor seeks $ 2B to fix old pipes
|Tesoro pays $ 325,000 for federal violations
|Groups try to block rail expansion in Gorge
|No plan to end I-405 tolling this session
|Hearings this week on $ 1B methanol plant
|Paris tests driverless minibus
|Bird deaths put focus on toxic pit
|What does Trump mean for wind, solar?
|Water supply forum wins Harvard award
|Dam removals could reveal old tribal sites
|Consultant's report raises red flags on Alaska LNG project
|DJC seeks nominations for Building of the Year
|Are you overlooking tax credits, deductions?
|As tax season approaches, so do scammers
|Texas-based firm plans condos on Rainier
|GC/CM needed for senior cottages on Key Peninsula
|Hanford fraud settlement reached
|Salem footbridge to open in spring
|Club owner claims bias in sewage case
|Routes OK'd for transmission lines
|VA ends lease for Bremerton clinic
|Fana Group moves ahead with its first two towers in Bellevue
|$ 100M wet weather station will treat CSOs in Georgetown area
|State OKs $ 850,000 for four projects
| National finalist: Gold award
Transportation
McMillen Jacobs Associates
| Best in state: Gold award
Unique or innovative applications
Otak
| Best in state: Gold award
Future value to engineering profession
DLR Group
| National finalist: Gold award
Water resources
Shannon & Wilson
| National finalist: Gold award
Waste and stormwater
Brown and Caldwell
| National finalist: Gold award
Studies, research and consulting
WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff/EnviroIssues
| National finalist: Gold award
Structural systems
COWI North America
| National finalist: Gold award
Structural systems
HDR Engineering
|Best in state: Gold award
Social, economic and sustainable design
Landau Associates
|Best in state: Gold award
Complexity
BergerABAM
|2017 Ford Fusion Energi: cheaper, more efficient
|5 insurance gaps that could cost you
|Here's how to find a good tax preparer
|Saving a little extra helps a lot with your retirement
|Best in state: Gold award
Complexity
Wood Harbinger
| Best in state: Gold award
Successful fulfillment of client/owner needs
Welch Comer Engineers
|Dexter Hayes
| National finalist: Platinum award
Environmental design
Magnusson Klemencic Associates