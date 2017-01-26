   Special Publications

|
Subscribe / Renew
|
Contact Us
AvalonBay sells sites for $20.5M
By JOURNAL STAFF
Developer, architect on trial for fatal collapse
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Contractor sues Trump company over D.C. hotel
By MICHAEL BIESECKER
WDFW confirms huge loss of fish at Cowlitz hatchery
By JORDAN NAILON
No cyborgs needed: MacDonald-Miller's smart glasses link field technicians with coaches back in the office
By LYNN PORTER
|
MacLens can make it easier to justify a repair because a building owner can actually see the work to be done.
read more »
Owner of floating strip club gets probation for illegally dumping waste in Alaska harbor
By RACHEL D'ORO
|2017 ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards
|
National Finalist
Platinum Award
Magnusson Klemencic Associates
Project: Elliott Bay Seawall habitat and public space
more »
|Velmeir shows design for Madison Valley complex
|Heavy snow has crushed many buildings in the West
|For now, pre-HALA, Fana Group's 8th & Pine tower will be 50 stories
|Pittsburgh's tallest building for sale
|Sewage overflows at Portland manhole
|Courts deny appeal over Everett flights
|Washington eyes school bus seat belts
|Bill would raise I-90 speed limit to 75
|U of Michigan's special toilet will make fertilizer
|Ballard Blocks is adding a grocery
|Woodinville offices sold for $ 10.75M
|Ascendent clears Northgate site for apartments
|SMPS program on recessions
|Redmond centers due for upgrades
|WSU students eye projects that float
|Join arts panel in Redmond
|AIA index shows demand rising
|Duvall's Stewart Barn is landmark
|S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs
|Diversity in tech: Lots of talk, little action
|$ 1B needed to fix leaky roofs in NYC public housing
|$ 6M renovation coming to Kalama marina
|N.J. pipeline plan is ‘symbol of the national battle between clean energy and renewable resources'
|Trump freezes new EPA contracts and grants
|S&P: Energy downturn puts 6 states in recession
|Computer history event is Feb. 15
|LaSalle sells U District Hotel Deca for $ 44.6M
|Pay the IRS late? That's the plan for some firms
|As U.S. sales dip, McDonald's accelerates its comeback effort
|Energy leads stocks lower
|Homeowners reject feds' help with storm barrier
|Making the U.S. economy greater will be tough
|California firm pays $ 14M for Bremerton apartments
|Pioneer Square board to vote on turning J&M into 25-room hotel
|Firm wants to start pot-friendly RV park
|Tenn. hwy closed after sinkhole opens
|Landmark Idaho bar crushed by snow
|London issues air quality alert
|‘Flying people' art returns to Eugene
|Snow collapses Alaska sports dome
|Analysis: Leaving TPP will test Trump's deal making
|Winter named engineer of the year
|Yakima mill rehab gets help from state
|State buys land to connect natural area
|NY governor seeks $ 2B to fix old pipes
|Tesoro pays $ 325,000 for federal violations
|Groups try to block rail expansion in Gorge
|No plan to end I-405 tolling this session
|Hearings this week on $ 1B methanol plant
|Paris tests driverless minibus
|Bird deaths put focus on toxic pit
|What does Trump mean for wind, solar?
|Water supply forum wins Harvard award
|Dam removals could reveal old tribal sites
|Consultant's report raises red flags on Alaska LNG project
|DJC seeks nominations for Building of the Year
|Are you overlooking tax credits, deductions?
|As tax season approaches, so do scammers
|Texas-based firm plans condos on Rainier
|GC/CM needed for senior cottages on Key Peninsula
|Hanford fraud settlement reached
|Salem footbridge to open in spring
|Club owner claims bias in sewage case
|Routes OK'd for transmission lines
|VA ends lease for Bremerton clinic
|Fana Group moves ahead with its first two towers in Bellevue
|$ 100M wet weather station will treat CSOs in Georgetown area
|State OKs $ 850,000 for four projects
| National finalist: Gold award
Transportation
McMillen Jacobs Associates
| Best in state: Gold award
Unique or innovative applications
Otak
| Best in state: Gold award
Future value to engineering profession
DLR Group
| National finalist: Gold award
Water resources
Shannon & Wilson
| National finalist: Gold award
Waste and stormwater
Brown and Caldwell
| National finalist: Gold award
Studies, research and consulting
WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff/EnviroIssues
| National finalist: Gold award
Structural systems
COWI North America
| National finalist: Gold award
Structural systems
HDR Engineering
|Best in state: Gold award
Social, economic and sustainable design
Landau Associates
|Best in state: Gold award
Complexity
BergerABAM
|2017 Ford Fusion Energi: cheaper, more efficient
|5 insurance gaps that could cost you
|Here's how to find a good tax preparer
|Saving a little extra helps a lot with your retirement
|Best in state: Gold award
Complexity
Wood Harbinger
| Best in state: Gold award
Successful fulfillment of client/owner needs
Welch Comer Engineers
|Dexter Hayes
| National finalist: Platinum award
Environmental design
Magnusson Klemencic Associates
|Board votes to make Mama's a city landmark
|GGLO, Barrientos design project for a site on Roy
|Data on state oil movement released
|Costco pharmacies to pay $ 12M settlement
|Logging eyed in Blanchard forest
|$ 108K damage from Ore. refuge takeover
|Hospital groups form a new JV
|Old WeyCo campus sold for $ 15.65M
|City, WSDOT brief property owners on how and when the viaduct will go
|In Alaska, minus 59 takes toll on cars, pipes, people
|Jackpot for Vegas: the Raiders
|New Ikea store outfitted with 3,268 solar panels
|Apartment construction jumps 54%
|New ‘Star Trek' series delayed again?
|Strange But True!
|Correction
|Dow erases gains for 2017
|Sorry, but playing bridge is not a sport
|After Hours: Jacob Lawrence series is at SAM
|A beauty pageant of the sea is coming to Quebec City
|A world of wonders in Thailand
|At the Movies: ‘The Founder' shows supersized business story
|Firms tout jobs; Trump tweets approval
|Probe of fatal Tesla crash ends without recall
|Oregon firm designs modular nuke plant
|‘Bridge ninjas' fend off flood debris in Reno
|Boulder blocks highway near Lake Crescent
|Crews use fire hoses to clear boulders from Zion park road
|Some refunds delayed as IRS focuses on fraud
|Dupre + Scott Apartment Advisors
Weekly Apartment Update