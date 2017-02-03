   Special Publications

Welcome, sign in or click here to subscribe.
Login: Password:
     


 

 

 

Bosa Properties completes EIS for 42-story tower on Fairview
Rendering by ZGF Cotter Architects
Ten years ago, a Bosa Properties LLC paid $8 million for the triangular property at 2014 Fairview Ave. Then came the great recession.

Eastside Prep pays $16M for property in Kirkland

By BRIAN MILLER

Eastside Preparatory School has been leasing part of a Kirkland office park since the school opened in 2003, and now it is making good on its plan to buy the property.

Tacoma expected to see big boom in apartments

By KATE MARTIN

Freddie Mac says Tacoma is now considered a top-10 U.S. market for multifamily investment — fueled by people priced out of Seattle.

Can you smoke pot in a pot shop?

By The Associated Press

Alaska on Thursday rejected a proposal to make it the first state in the nation allowing consumption of marijuana in retail pot stores.


Quotes by Big Charts

PEOPLE & COMPANIES
Lisa Lazar
Integrus Architecture
Luke Golesh
Integrus Architecture
Stacey Bender
Integrus Architecture
Li Yang
Patano Studio Architecture



Boise firm makes modules for Marriott

By JOURNAL STAFF

Boise-based Guerdon has produced modules for Marriott International's first three modular hotels, the commercial prefab manufacturer said in a press release.

Cruise news for 2017

By BETH J. HARPAZ

A demand for more in-depth experiences — from learning how to scuba dive to dining in a private home in port — are shaping what's new in the cruise industry this year. Other cruise news: a boom in Alaska trips, a few precious sailings to Cuba and potentially game-changing new technology.

Report: Oregon needs an extra $1.3B yearly for transportation

Cities also estimated that they would need an additional $3.7 billion to deal with backlogged road and other transportation work.


Do you have renderings or photos of recent projects? Share them with DJC readers. Send high-resolution images and information to maude.scott@djc.com.




TODAY'S STORIES

A & E
Lummi Reservation totem poles stolen
Spokane road may honor Tom Foley

Business
Health law uncertainty puts pressure on entrepreneurs, freelancers and small firms
Can you smoke pot in a pot shop?
Workers contribute more, borrow less from 401(k)s
Port of Seattle CEO resigns
Stocks close slightly lower
Amazon increasingly wants to handle its own delivery

Construction
Kids get preview of new school from Lego model built by Forma
Report: Oregon needs an extra $1.3B yearly for transportation
Boise firm makes modules for Marriott
Construction spending slips
175-ton turbine travels across N.Y.
Fish & Wildlife asks judge to lift freeze on $57M Yellowstone irrigation dam project

Environment
Clerk: Dead rats create office stink

Weekend
Cruise news for 2017
Maui's ‘top of the world' sunrise view leads to overcrowding
Strange But True!
At the Movies: 'Gold' not a winner
After Hours: Kiefer Sutherland plays here May 7
Snow sculptors gather in Wisconsin
Ticket price rise for Shakespeare Festival

Real Estate
Dupre + Scott Apartment Advisors
Weekly Apartment Update
Bosa Properties completes EIS for 42-story tower on Fairview
Eastside Prep pays $16M for property in Kirkland
Whale Pass is Alaska's newest city
Tacoma expected to see big boom in apartments


Kids get preview of new school from Lego model built by Forma

By JOURNAL STAFF

Forma Construction Co. will have the actual school open this fall.


After Hours: Kiefer Sutherland plays here May 7

Tickets are on sale now for a May 7 show at the Tractor Tavern in Seattle with actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland.


SeattleScape:
The new IKEA is home to Washington's largest solar project
Check out this video of the solar array!

Read more!



PREVIOUS STORIES





   Special Publications


--